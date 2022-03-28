Schools for Macao New Neighborhood underway

Primary schools and kindergartens for Macao New Neighborhood will come under construction this week whereas currently basement floors are being poured for the main apartment buildings.

Macau Urban Renewal reports that the main body of the apartment buildings, fine decoration works, roads, and landscaping will begin in June. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Only six minutes by car from Hengqin Checkpoint, the project covers 190,000 sqm between Zhongxin Blvd and Tianyu Ave along Gang’ao Blvd, and near Small Hengqin Mt. It will have floorage of 620,000 sqm and is the first comprehensive livelihood project tailored for Macau citizens in the Chinese mainland

Twenty-seven high-rise buildings will provide 4,000 finished apartments and 200 talent rental units. Schools, a health clinic, and elderly service and community centers will be built along with 4,000 parking spaces.

Once operational, Macau residents are to receive the public services they are accustomed to. The community will become a new home for Macau people to live, study, and work, and will provide for high-level social and livelihood integration between Zhuhai and Macao.

Notably, Macau elements and characteristics are integrated into brick laying, architecture, railing, and other design elements. The facilities will be connected in an all-round way and roofed corridors will give outdoor protection between buildings in all weather. MDT