Schools to offer tutoring services for failing students

Some local schools are set to arrange tutoring services to assist students who have failed to advance to the next grade and to help students keep up in the next academic year.

Schools are reportedly evaluating students based on their academic performance and are working with teachers to deal with the policy on promoting or demoting students through the school grades.

The academic year has unexpectedly ended due to the current outbreak of Covid-19.

Last month, schools were suspended to deter the spread of the virus.

According to Lai Sai Kei, director of Keang Peng School, “There are only a few students who fail to advance to the next grade. For some students whose study is not ideal, the school will arrange review and homework to help them.

Echoing the same sentiments, Pui Ching Middle School director Kou Kam Fai said, “The school will make special arrangements to evaluate students using multiple assessment methods such as their school performance, online quizzes, review situations. In addition, the school will provide information to help with university entrance for their graduates,” the director said.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) ordered the school year to end early, but the curriculum of most schools has been basically completed as face-to-face teaching was not likely to be resumed in the short time remaining.

Thus, it has been decided to end the 2021/2022 academic year from June 22 to cooperate with the pandemic prevention work of the Macau government.

Meanwhile, Lei Weng Si, the acting director of School of Hospitality Management of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, said that due to the pandemic, a number of courses for this academic year have been moved to online teaching. Furthermore, the internship program for students coming to the institution has been suspended, and arrangements will be made according to the situation. Staff reporter