Sci-tech innovation system appearing in align with overall development plan

More than 10,000 sci-tech companies have registered in Hengqin to shape a sci-tech innovation industry ecosystem in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Already supporting Guangdong-Macau cooperation are 20 national and provincial sci-tech innovation platforms including incubators and new-type R&D institutions.

The sci-tech R&D and high-end manufacturing industries that have taken root in Hengqin and cooperated with Macao are in fields of scientific research, talents, and marketing. Their boosting of the moderate diversification of Macau’s economy is just what is called for in the Overall Development Plan for Construction of the zone.

Along those lines, Hengqin’s Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Science & Technology Industrial Park of Cooperation Between Guangdong & Macao is now home to 224 medical and health enterprises and 4,000 technology enterprises.

Together with in-house R&D headquarters buildings, a service center for enterprises, as well as GMP pilot and production platforms that meet certification standards of the Chinese mainland and European Union, the industrial park has become a massive industrial cluster of traditional TCM sci-tech innovation and industry-academic-

research cooperation. Staff Reporter