Science | MUST prepares for moon rock analysis

The State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) will analyze the moon rock samples collected by the Chang’e-5 Lunar Explorer.

At the end of 2020, the Lunar Explorer carried 1,731 grams of moon rock samples – samples which are of enormous value for scientific research – back to earth. Due to the specifics of its landing position, the sample will provide key data on many major issues, including the timeframe of lunar magma activity and the limitations of the impact flux of the inner solar system.

Under the support of the National Space Administration and the Science and Technology Development Fund, the State Key Laboratory of the university established the first celestial sample analysis experimental platform in Hong Kong and Macau, and is actively preparing for the analysis and preparation of lunar samples.

Chair Professor Zhang KeKe, director of the laboratory, led a team applying to be a recipient in the sample’s distribution on October 8. After expert review, a total of 17 scientific research institutions received approval. The State Key Laboratory of the MUST is the only non-mainland institution selected. Samples assigned to the MUST are lunar soil samples (No.

CE5C0400) and cuttings samples

(No. CE5Z0403YJYX012). AL