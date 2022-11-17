Science, technology awards presented to boost innovation

The presentation ceremony of Macau Science and Technology Awards was held yesterday, with 22 projects and 30 graduate students awarded for their scientific and research achievements in respective fields.

The SAR government has in recent years been “devoted to improving Macau’s scientific and technological innovation system, nurturing local talents, and promoting the application of research fruits,” said Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance at the ceremony.

He encouraged science workers in Macau to “seize opportunities brought by the building of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai city, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to jointly promote scientific and technological development in the region.”

Zhang Kang, associate dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the MUST led his team to win the award for their studies on the infection mechanism and treatment of Covid-19 based on artificial intelligence and multi-omics.

Zhang believes that the SAR government’s support for medical researchers will greatly promote the development of medical science and research and help develop Macau into a platform for the application of biological and medical innovations.

Meanwhile, the University of Macau (UM) has won 14 awards, including winning all awards in the Technological Invention Award category. UM’s 15 doctoral students and five master’s students receiving the Scientific and Technological R&D Award for Postgraduates.

Out of the 22 prizes, UM has received 14 prizes, including four second prizes and three third prizes in the Natural Science Award category; two second prizes and four third prizes in the Technological Invention Award category; as well as a third prize in the Science and Technology Progress Award category.

No first prize was awarded this year.

The awards, founded in 2011, are presented every two years. LV