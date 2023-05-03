Second phase of flood prevention works at Inner Harbour to commence

The second phase of the construction of box culverts to prevent and reduce flooding in the Inner Harbour area will commence Thursday (May 4), the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced in a press statement.

In this second phase of the project, which is mainly aimed at reducing flooding caused by excessive rainwater, the box culvert drainage system that links to the lift station will pump water into the Inner Harbour channel. It will be installed at the southern section of the Rua do Almirante Sérgio.

Due to the works, traffic arrangements are being made in that area, including halting traffic in the Rua do Dr. Lourenço Pereira Marques and re-routing it through the former bus stop area of the Riviera building.

Additionally, the traffic separator in the Rua do Almirante Sérgio has been removed and traffic lanes have been narrowed to allow traffic to continue to circulate in two lanes in the South to North direction and one lane in the opposite direction in the area of construction.

In the same statement, DSAT asked citizens to note the traffic arrangements and, if possible, avoid the area under construction.

Concurrently and related to the same works, roadworks will commence at the Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, with traffic changes to be implemented from 10 a.m. on the section of Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van located next to the entrance and exit of the Sai Van Bridge on the Barra side.

As previously announced by DSOP, this will be the second of three phases. The last phase will include the construction of a lift station – this time for wastewater – at the leisure area between the Rua do Dr. Lourenço Pereira Marques and Rua das Lorchas, as well as another box culvert for both rainwater and wastewater at the crossroad between the Rua das Lorchas and the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro.