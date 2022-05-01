Second phase to be implemented from May 9

The second phase of the pilot project allowing the entry of residents from the Philippines in order to work as domestic workers will be implemented from May 9.

According to Dr. Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, for this second phase, the authorities will allow an added number of conditions for applicant families, such as the increase of the age of the children from three up to 12-years-old, people with medical conditions, including disabilities, as well as the elderly (65 years old or above), who were already included in the first phase.

Leong also advanced that in the first phase, the services received a total of six applications, from which five were accepted and only one was rejected.

She also advanced that, from the five applications that were accepted and preliminarily approved, two still need to undertake some formalities related to the delivery of certain documents.

Leong also said that for the second phase, the application platform is also being improved to allow the information to be easily accessible and archived in the system, enabling applicants to input data every week from Thursday to Sunday, data that will then be submitted from Monday to Wednesday during office hours, as previously stated.