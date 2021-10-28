Second sector-specific Five-year Plan consultation session focused on tourism

Cultural tourism was the focus of a recent sector-specific consultation session on the government’s 2nd Five-year Plan on the city, the Policy Study and Regional Development Bureau (DSEDPR) has revealed.

The session was held to accommodate practitioners from the sectors of social services, conventions and exhibitions (C&E), hotels, tourism, and transport.

Participants recommended that the 2nd Five-year Plan should have clearer mapping of the future of Tourism+C&E, Tourism+Culture and creativity, as well as Tourism+Gastronomy. These elements, which are longstanding features of the city, have been the strategies promoted by the government for the past few years.

The DSEDPR also suggested engaging in more in-depth cooperation with other cities in the Greater Bay Area to attract more multi-faceted tourists, along with tourists from outside of China.

Participants from the C&E sector put forward that the advantages of Macau should be appropriately utilized to help attract investment and innovation in C&E events. Cutting-edge technologies should also be introduced to the industry.

Meanwhile, Macau’s aviation industry might be further developed with the introduction of multi-base airlines, taking advantage of external aviation protocols. The cargo transport functions of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge might also be expanded.

Urban renewal was also discussed at the session.