Secretary confirms only vaccinated travelers can travel quarantine-free to HK

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U has confirmed that those applying for quarantine-free travel between Macau and Hong Kong must ensure that a minimum of 14 days have elapsed since their second jab of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccination course. A valid nucleic acid test will also be required for those wishing to travel. According to Ao Ieong, there would be a quota system for this type of travel during the trial stage. Said quota for quarantine-free travel between Macau and Hong Kong will be set in proportion to the numbers allocated for the quota for quarantine-free travel between the mainland and Hong Kong.

The Health Bureau will deploy a vetting mechanism for applicants for this travel, she added.

e-Consumption cards to be reconverted to regular Macau Pass after Dec.31

Information from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) notes that, after December 31 when the electronic consumption subsidy program finishes, all electronic consumption cards will be automatically reconverted for regular use as Macau Pass cards. If card owners have a self-imputed available balance on their cards, this will be transferred onto the reconverted card. However, all amounts remaining on the cards from the government subsidy will be removed and refunded into the government’s accounts. Given this, the DSEDT reminds users to spend the subsidy and discount amounts as soon as possible, until the end of this month.

Olympic Athletes close tour with visits to community associations

China’s Olympic athlete delegation’s three-day tour closed with visits to several community centers and neighborhood associations. The 68-member delegation, divided into smaller groups, visited a total of three local community and social services centers. These sites were run by the Women’s Association of Macau, the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, and the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macao. The athletes joined the community in activities including table tennis, rice-dumpling making, singing, and dancing. The delegation left Macau in the afternoon in different groups. Some members of the delegation departing via Macau International Airport, while others left the SAR via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Port.