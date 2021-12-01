Secretary Lei: local economy growing steadily

The local economy remains on track for a stable recovery, the Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong said in comments to the media on the sidelines of the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) anniversary reception.

Lei added that current data indicates the economy has good growth momentum. He stated that, nonetheless, the expansion of sources of tourists, the stabilization of the economy, and the securing of employment will be the government’s priorities for the upcoming year.

Citing statistics from the first 11 months of 2021, Lei noted that gross gaming revenue has recorded a 49.9% growth year-on-year, while visitor arrivals have also risen by 31.8% year-on-year. The Secretary also remarked that gross domestic product saw a 27.5% growth year-on-year in real terms from January to November this year, which in his opinion forecasts good results for the close of 2021.

On the topic, Lei said “since the start of December, there has been a daily average of 30,000 visitor arrivals to Macau, with an average length of stay of 3.3 days. The longer the visitors stay, the more they will spend in Macau, benefitting various sectors.”

To face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that has resulted, Lei said the MSAR government will continue to increase investment in public infrastructure spending, and maintain domestic demand. He added that ongoing work with neighboring cities on epidemic-control and prevention work – namely the easing of border restriction measures – will also be one of the government’s priorities in boosting economic recovery.

When asked about the gaming promoters (junkets) situation, Lei said that – according to the feedback on the public consultation document intended to an amendment to the Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games – the government is aiming to “optimize the supervisory regulations for gaming promoters.”

These new regulations should establish a regime that bans junkets from engaging in several activities permitted for many years under the current laws, such as providing loans to gamblers.

Lei added that the government has received several notices regarding the cessation of cooperation from gaming concessionaires or sub-concessionaires with the junkets.

He noted that that the regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, has been following up closely on that matter. He remarked that the government would not tolerate any “responsibility-shifting that might risk creating a negative impact on the community, nor any acts that harmed the legitimate rights of employees.”

Suncity workers guided into job interviews

Dismissed workers from gaming promoter Suncity Group are being guided by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) towards job interviews, the Secretary for Economy said on the sidelines of the SAR anniversary reception.

When engaged on the topic by the media, Lei Wai Nong updated the figure for the dismissed workers requesting help from DSAL to 461.

Of these, the DSAL has already begun a job matching session. The bureau has successfully contacted around 200 of these workers so far, and 96 were present and completed the first round of interviews.

Lei added that 106 more have said they wish to attend the session.

Lei explained that – of the 461 workers that filled cases concerning wages, dismissal compensations, or paid leave-related issues – there remains a significant number who had not taken their annual leave, and need to be compensated for this.