Secretary Lei: Three Hengqin projects to boost industrial development

The gross domestic product (GDP) in first half year of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin reached MOP22.39 billion, an increase of 2.5% year-on-year, said the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong.

The overall construction plan of the Cooperation Zone for one year has been published and is satisfactory, Lei said, and fiscal revenue amounted to MOP20.03 billion, an increase of 2.2% year-on-year.

“The managing organization and legal work of the Cooperation Zone were in the direction that they want,” said Lei, as cited in a TDM report.

Since the development of the zone, the proportion of industry entities registered has increased from 13% to nearly 30%.

Lei said plans for another construction work in Hengqin have been finished and submitted to management committee for approval, publication and implementation in the near future.

The construction work involved space, industrial development and people’s livelihood, providing important support for the development of the blueprint of integration of Hengqin and Macau.

Lei expected the Cooperation Zone first-line and second-line construction work would be finished by the end of the year.

With the completion of these two projects, the construction of the smart port platform and related policies will be implemented as soon as possible.

The Macau New Neighborhood project in Hengqin will be finished next year. Lei believed the project could promote the gradual growth of Hengqin’s population, and its commercial and industrial development.

Lei said the project could provide 4,000 living units, and community facilities such as schools, health services and services for the elderly.

Lei said the Hengqin’s population is small, but he expects the project’s completion to help the population to grow, especially after the implementation of industry and related policies such as tax incentives.

