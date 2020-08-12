Secretary Lei Wai Nong praises MICE sector resilience

The Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions held its first plenary meeting of this year on Monday, where Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong praised the resilience of the sector to the impact of Covid-19.

Lei, who chairs the committee, said that Macau’s conference and exhibition sector (or MICE industry) had resisted the economic decline brought about by the virus. According to a statement issued by the government yesterday, Lei said the sector had “coped with the harshness with creativity.”

The Secretary cited multiple events starting from June this year that were held in a way that combines online and offline activities. Lei expects that many major MICE events in the city would soon feature additional online components and that this will allow industry to keep growing in terms of professionalism and competitiveness.

Industry leaders reported the difficulties and challenges brought to the MICE sector by the pandemic, in particular the downsizing of MICE events and decreased income of MICE practitioners.

They also gave suggestions regarding how to promote Macau’s presence as a safe city to the international market, and said this would help the city’s MICE businesses to become more competitive.

The industry expects a gradual recovery as the restrictions around travel between the mainland and Macau are gradually eased. He affirmed that the government would continue listening to the voices of industry. DB