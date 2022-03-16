Secretary Rosário expects LRT cable replacement works to finish ‘on time’

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, expects the cable replacement works on the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) to be completed on schedule.

The LRT is currently suspended for six months to facilitate the replacement of its 124km network of high-voltage cables. The suspension period is set to end this month.

Speaking after a parliamentary committee meeting yesterday, the secretary said that there have been no delays so far, meaning that the work should conclude at the end of this month.

When questioned about whether works might be completed ahead of schedule, the senior official explained that it is difficult to foresee this possibility, especially in the engineering field. “If I said I expect early conclusion, but it doesn’t [happen], I’ll be held responsible,” Rosário admitted.

He also said that the merger and restructuring of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) and the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) is in progress, with updates to be available soon.

In addition, he said that reclamation of the New Urban Zone C is also in progress. Updates on engineering difficulties that have delayed progress will be disclosed in due course, he added. AL