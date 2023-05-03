Secretary Wong: Protest not the only representation of a free Macau

Equating the existence of a May 1 protest to a free Macau is “illogical,” Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak said on the sidelines of an event over the weekend.

He was questioned if the absence of a protest on May 1 would impact Macau’s image as a free city.

He answered by referring to the “vitality” of the city, pointing out that the existence of political protests is irrelevant to evaluating the city’s vitality. “Vitality in the economy, in the people and in mentality is a crucial element in society’s constant development,” Wong commented.

Last week, Radio Macau’s Chinese Channel reported that the Public Security Police Force (PSP) had received a declaration that a protest would take place on May 1. However, the initiator later withdrew the declaration.

Wong disclosed that the declaration had been withdrawn prior to the first official meeting with the PSP. Procedurally, upon receiving a declaration for protest, the PSP is to meet with the declarant to discuss arrangements such as the expected scale, among other elements.

In Macau, protests are declared and technically the authorities have no legal ability to prevent them.

“It is unquestionable that the right to protest is protected by the Basic Law,” Wong underlined.

He added that residents have the right to organize marches or protests. “The government has no right to prevent residents from protesting,” he said. “If you want to stage a protest, declare one. It is as simple as this.”

When asked if the police are less busy this year because there was no protest, Wong questioned what the journalist was implying.

Wong emphasized that the police are often busy “because they are responsible for ensuring the orderly development and prosperity of society.”

He added that under the circumstances of social development, the police will ensure smooth progress of “legal” protests.