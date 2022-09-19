Security chief accuses seated speaker at consultation of impoliteness

Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, has described an audience member at a recent public consultation session who did not stand up while speaking as impolite, local media has reported.

The session was held to review the National Security Law.

According to local online news outlet, All About Macau, the audience member, surnamed Yuen, supported tightening the law but thought officials on the panel spoke too long. He thought more time should be given to audience members to speak.

Wong said Yuen lacked basic courtesy and was cited as saying: “Mr Yuen, I think you’re the [oldest member of] this audience, […] you didn’t even stand up while you spoke. I don’t mean to require all audience members to stand up as they speak, but this is basic courtesy.”

Yuen feared personal rights would be open to violation if the Secretary for Security’s permission was the only requirement before suspicious entities or individuals were asked to produce data on their activities. The proposal is included in the consultation text.

Wong replied that the panel of officials is responsible for clearly explaining the direction and framework of the law review and responding to questions from audience members.

The security official noted that, in the US or Australia, Ministers of Justice are authorized to request such data from suspicious organizations or individuals. Failure of produce data is subject to punishment.

He said the proposal aims to provide the legal grounds for the administration to request such data when reasonable suspicions arise. If the requested parties decline to provide data, they can file an administrative appeal, Wong added.