Security chief proposes to stop hiring TNRs as prison guards

To reduce the number of non-resident workers (TNRs) in Macau working particularly in the public service, the government intends to cease the practice of hiring TNRs for prison guard roles, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, said Friday.

Wong was participating in a Q&A session alongside other lawmakers at the Legislative Assembly (AL) in relation to the Policy Address for 2023 (LAG23) of the security sector.

“Currently we have 649 prison guards of which 507 are locals and 142 are TNR. This figure already represents a reduction [in the number of TNRs] related to the pandemic as some TNRs working in these posts wish to return to their countries,” Wong said, adding, “regarding future strategy, we intend to gradually dismiss TNR prison guards as the current situation is changing and we need to adjust accordingly.”

Despite this aim of progressively reducing the number of TNRs working in the security forces, the Secretary admitted that in the context of the pandemic and significant strain on the government budget, it has been difficult to hire more staff for, and promote those already in the Macau Security Force (FSM). In 2021 alone, FSM staff numbers fell by 167 members.

According to Wong, this reduction justifies increasing the number of FSM staff, already listed in the government budget for 2023.

In a discussion that took place last week at the Second Standing Committee of the AL, the president of the committee, lawmaker Chan Chak Mo, noted that FSM is potentially the second highest recruiter among all the government services next year with a tentative number of 154 new staff members.

Chan explained that as the security forces have a very strict recruitment program, it is likely that the final figure could be significantly lower.

At the AL Friday, Wong admitted the immediate need for 55 new workers for the FSM to fill the posts left vacant by those retiring or abandoning the FSM.

New prison in Ka Ho to only commence operations in 2024

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, has confirmed at the Legislative Assembly (AL) that the new prison, which was being built for several years in Ka Ho (Coloane Island), will only be ready to commence operations in 2024.

Questioned on the topic during the LAG23 at the AL on Friday, Wong explained that the construction is now reaching its third phase, which will be tentatively completed by February or March 2023.

He also noted that the first two phases of the construction have been generally completed though there are still some “optimization works” required.

Most of the current work is included in phase four of the project, which includes the establishment of information systems. According to Wong, this fourth phase will take between 12 to 18 months to conclude.