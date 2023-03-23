Security official promises greater efforts against crime

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak pledged that the police departments will safeguard public security amid the tourism revival.

The official admitted that the greater number of tourists will pose higher risks to public safety but refuted the claim that a recent homicide case equated to a decline in security.

He emphasized that alerts must be raised to respond quickly to “any changing situation,” but hopes that society will work together to eliminate conflict, which he saw as the cause of instability.

Meanwhile, with the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park now open round-the-clock for tourists, Wong said that all possible resources would be employed to obstruct illicit border crossing activities. Other than asking residents to stay calm, Wong also asked residents to report suspicious cases to the police.

On parallel trading and dishonest businesses, Wong disclosed that four illegal tour guides had been arrested in a joint operation with the tourism board. The matter will be dealt with in a cross-departmental manner accordingly, the security official said.

On the hazardous material storage in Ka-Ho, Wong disclosed that the plan was the subject of a lawsuit, but his and the secretary for transport and public works’ teams were working together to resolve the matter. Restating his blog post, the security official also stated that he saw room to improve fraud prevention efforts.