Security sector calls for civil protection volunteers

The Unitary Police Service (SPU) is now recruiting up to 100 volunteers to work in civil protection missions, such as those that provide support during typhoons or rainstorms. Local residents aged between 18 and 55 years are eligible. Applications will be received from now until March 30, either at the SPU’s office on 7/F, Civil Plaza or via its website. Lot-drawing will be conducted should the number of applicants surpass 100. Training and examinations must be passed on order to qualify as certified volunteers. The police did not say whether proficiency in either of the official languages is mandatory.

IAS tightens visitor eligibility at elderly homes

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has mandated the tightening of visitor management protocols at elderly homes. From March 3, visitors of elderly residents who are not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 must present negative nucleic acid test (NAT) results of the virus issued within 48 hours preceding the visit. In contrast, visitors of vaccinated elders will need negative NAT results issued within seven days prior to the visit, or certification of two doses of Covid-19 vaccines having been received. In the past year, the government has been pressing for vaccination, by such means as recording names of unvaccinated students on a weekly basis.

Outbreak of gastroenteritis recorded at ZAPE kindergarten

The Health Bureau announced that a case of group gastroenteritis has been recorded on Monday at the Kao Yip Kindergarten in ZAPE District. The case concerned five male and two female students, all aged five years. On February 26, they developed symptoms, such as vomiting and then diarrhea. Some of them sought medical support by their own initiative. None of the students was hospitalized. The bureau induced that the illness had been caused by viral infection. The bureau reminds members of the public, specifically workers in catering and nursing sectors, that they should avoid going to work if they develop similar symptoms.