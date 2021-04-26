Selection process for home swap housing to commence in May

Macau Urban Renewal Company (MUR) will start the flat selection process for home swap housing units on Lot P in Areia Preta in May, the company has announced.

To date, of the 1,932 applications that have registered their properties, 1,902 have been accepted and 30 are still being suspended for handling. 12 applications have been rejected because they have failed to register their properties. MUR rejected these applications in accordance with relevant laws and orders.

Based on the layout plan of Lot P, six residential towers for home swap housing will be built on Lot A, providing about 2,000 units for eligible applicants who are original Pearl Horizon pre-sale buyers affected by the cancellation of a previous land concession. The original unit design of Pearl Horizon featured more than 10 types of units.

MUR will hold home swap housing flat selection explanatory meetings in phases from May for eligible applicants, explaining in detail the flat selection procedure and the similar home swap housing unit type available for pairing.

The construction of home swap housing units will be completed by the end of 2024. Eligible applicants do not need to make any pre-payments at this stage. LV