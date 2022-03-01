Septuagenarian passes out with carbon monoxide poisoning

A 70-year-old female resident became unconscious during a shower and was diagnosed with carbon monoxide intoxication, the Health Bureau (SSM) has announced.

The victim was found passed out in her bathroom by her family at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday as she was having a shower. She was sent immediately to the private Kiang Wu Hospital for treatment.

It was suspected that she opened the window only slightly during her shower, which allowed toxic gas to accumulate and caused her to faint.

The SSM reminds residents to be mindful of potential carbon monoxide poisoning, which causes symptoms of dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Severe carbon monoxide intoxication, moreover, can cause coma or death.

When suspected carbon monoxide poisoning occurs, the SSM recommends those affected to stay calm, evacuate to areas with good ventilation and call emergency services for help.

They should also help remove unconscious victims, if any, and loosen their clothing.

Suggestions on avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning include placing the water heater exhaust pipes outside the apartment, choosing the appropriate type of water heater and using it according to safety guidelines.

Whenever gas combustion devices are used, sufficient ventilation should be ensured. Motor vehicles should not be left running in poorly ventilated areas, such as underground carparks. AL