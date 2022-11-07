Serene Jade Retreat for Fall

As we approach year end, city dwellers looking for a restorative experience can visit the newly awarded spa, Tria. With Tria’s fourth consecutive SpaChina Award and this year’s award for “Best Spa Package of the Year”, as well as multiple years of Forbes Five-Star Award, we have specially prepared a luxury holistic package to help you heal your body, mind, and spirit.

Immerse yourself in the Serene Jade Retreat. Take advantage of the heralded stone’s warmth as the seasons change to soothe and relax. Starting with a back and shoulder massage, the smooth jade stones has been associated with impressive properties which help relax muscles, increase circulation, stimulate the immune system, and increase energy levels.

A full body massage is then incorporated with both jade stones and Tria’s signature massage techniques to effectively ease stiff muscles and usher out toxins. To top it off, indulge in a detox foot wrap as a final step in your calming journey. This retreat is available until November 30. Don’t forget to stop by at the sauna and vitality pool to enhance your entire relaxing experience.

As far as we know, the poolside with outdoor heated pool and cozy jacuzzi is a pleasant place to relax. We also offer our guests a fully equipped fitness center that allows them to sculpt a healthy body and take care of themselves with advanced fitness training facilities. A visit to The Gallery is also ideal and offers you the chance to select thoughtful gifts and browse luxury spa products for friends for upcoming festivals.

There is no better treatment for this season than this one. Prepare yourself for the fall with treatments at Tria now. For more details, please visit mgm.mo