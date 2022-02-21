Series of events promoting cultural heritage protection to return

As in previous years, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will throughout this year organize a series of events to educate the community about protecting cultural heritage.

Mobile promotion kiosks, the exhibition of comic drawings and hand puppet drama performances will be held across the city to promote the protection of cultural heritage to locals and tourists. Furthermore, information on the Cultural Heritage Protection Law will be disseminated, the IC noted.

Kiosks will be set up on weekend afternoons in various places throughout the city to educate local and external communities about the provisions of the Cultural Heritage Protection Law. The locations of the kiosks include some of the most popular landmarks in the city, such as the Pearl of the Orient, the Tap Seac Square, the Camões Garden and the “Three Lampposts.”

IC’s libraries in Seac Pai Van, in Patane, on Largo de Santo Agostinho and in Taipa will see exhibitions of comic drawings featuring cultural heritage protection information. The same exhibition will also be held in the libraries of four higher education institutions.

Hand puppet dramas, meanwhile, will be held in the Taipa, Patane, Ho Tung and Seac Pai Van Libraries, as well as in the Lou Kau Mansion.

The series of events will be held until the end of the year. AL