Seven new Covid-19 cases within this week

Within this week, Macau has seen seven new confirmed cases of Covid-19, all imported from outside the territory, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced yesterday.

To cope with the swiftly changing situation, the shuttle service on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, colloquially called the Golden Bus, has enforced stricter measures. It has already cut its passenger intake on each bus service to half.

From 7 p.m. yesterday, it was conducting temperature monitoring on all passengers. Passengers with a body temperature over 37.3 degrees Celsius will be barred from taking the bus and will be sent to seek medical assistance. If more severe symptoms, such as respiratory symptoms, are spotted, the passenger will be sent directly to a medical facility.

Mask-wearing is mandatory, similar to local bus services. Additionally, all tickets sold are registered now. This means that passengers’ names will be recorded and printed on their tickets. Seat assignment will also be conducted at ticket purchase.

After 40 days of silence, the new wave of infections erupted on March 15.

In the early hours of this morning, two new cases were suddenly reported.

The first case involves a 19-year-old female resident who studies in the United Kingdom. She traveled with four other people from London to Singapore and then onto Hong Kong before arriving in Macau via the bridge connecting the two territories. Three of her travel companions returned to Macau, while one has opted to remain in Hong Kong, the government informed.

The infected student underwent home quarantine after arriving in Macau on March 16, as per the relevant measures in force at the time. On March 18, she went to the public hospital. Her positive test result was only confirmed in the early hours of this morning.

The 17th case is the 11-year-old son of the 14th case, a 42-year-old woman from Indonesia who is related to an Indonesian non-resident worker in Macau. The child was tested because of his proximity to the 14th case. He is presently without symptoms.

Meanwhile, a non-resident worker from the Philippines, the 31-year-old male who became the 15th case in the Special Administrative Region, works at a restaurant located within a hotel complex.

He was in Manila at home between January 27 and March 16, after which he took Hong Kong Airlines flight 782 to return to Macau via Hong Kong. He arrived at Hong Kong International Airport at around 9:30 a.m. March 16, before taking the Golden Bus to Macau. He then went home by taxi.

The next evening, he visited Kiang Wu Hospital reporting a toothache and a rash, which was believed to be a reaction to antibiotics. The private hospital tested him during his consultation and allowed him to return home to wait for the test result, due to his medium-level risk. Yesterday afternoon, right before the health authority’s daily press conference, he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The patient told the Health Bureau (SSM) that on both March 16 and 18 he stayed home. On March 17, he briefly went out to buy masks in the morning. The authority disclosed that he lives in the building at 25B, Rua Padre Antonio Roliz. The block is located between Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga and Avenida Horta e Costa.

Following on from this case, in future, those being tested for Covid-19 will not be allowed to leave medical facilities until the results are known, the authorities said during yesterday’s daily briefing.

If Macau residents currently out of the territory desire to return to the city through Hong Kong, they should contact and register with the Tourism Crisis Management Center (GGCT), who will arrange connecting transportation between Hong Kong International Airport and Macau. The measure will be effective until March 31. An extension would require a consensus with the Hong Kong government, Macau’s tourism authority said yesterday.

All government-retrieved returnees from Hubei province will finish their 14-day quarantine this Saturday.