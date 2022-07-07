Seven new members appointed to Macao Foundation Trustee Board

In the next two years, seven new faces and eight existing ones will administer the Board of Trustees of the Macao Foundation, the government has announced in an Official Gazette entry.

The outgoing members are Ma Iao Hang, chairman of the General Assembly of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Ung Si Meng, honorary president of the Federation of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau; Stanley Au Chong Kit, head of Delta Asia Group; Susana Chou, former president of the Legislative Assembly, Jorge Neto Valente, president of the Macau Lawyers’ Association; as well as businessmen Yueng Tsun Man Eric and Liu Chak Wan.

Following this, the new lineup of the Board will include Lei Pui Lam, Anabela Ritchie, Iong Weng Ian, Carlos Marreiros, Chan Meng Kam, Leong On Kei (Angela Leong), Lok Po, Lao Ion Fai, Chan Hong, Ng Siu Lai, Mok Chi Wai, Cristina Valente, Chan Wa Keong, Ma Chi Wa and Liu Cai Seng.

The Board is presided over by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng.

The Board of Directors of the foundation will be headed by Wu Zhiliang, while Zhong Yi Seabra de Mascarenhas will be the vice president. Ho Kuai Leng, Au Weng Chi and Lai Chan Keong have been appointed as part-time members.

Lawyer Vong Hin Fai will be the president of the Supervisory Board, while Ho Mei Va, Sio Ng Kan and Lau Veng Lin have been appointed as members.

They will receive monthly remuneration of various amounts.