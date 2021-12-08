Several alleged similar suicide cases reported in a short period

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has been called to investigate a series of deaths by apparent suicide, all of which had the same cause, the PJ reported.

According to the force, the latest of these cases occurred on Monday afternoon, when the PJ received a notice from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) to investigate a case involving the discovery of the body of a 41-year-old local woman in a residential unit located in the surroundings of São Lourenço Market in Macau.

According to the report from PSP, the woman was suspected to have committed suicide by burning charcoal.

The body was found by her husband at around 1:30 p.m. when he returned home from work.

After a preliminary examination, PJ investigators said there were no obvious marks or evidence to indicate the possibility of crime, and classified the case as a body discovery with the cause of death to be determined through a forensic medical examination.

One similar case was reported on Thursday last week, also involving a local resident of 41 years, but, in this case, a male.

According to the report, the man was found dead inside his car, parked next to the electric power sub-station of Cotai.

The man was found by a patrol police officer, who responded to a report from the wife of the deceased following his disappearance.

Inside the closed vehicle, the police found a metal plate with pieces of burned charcoal.

In this case, the police also found, next to the body, two notes that suggested the man had committed suicide, detailing his long-term struggle with a chronic illness.

As in the first case, the actual cause of death will be determined through a forensic medical examination.

Meanwhile, a third alleged suicide case was also reported on Friday last week by the PJ. This time, the body of a 57-year-old local resident was found in the room of a small budget hotel located in central Macau. The hotel staff discovered the case upon entering the room to do the regular room cleaning after the man failed to respond to their calls.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state, as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).