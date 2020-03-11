Several public sports facilities to reopen today

Several public sports facilities under the management of the Sports Bureau (ID) are reopening from today, the ID announced in a statement.

Among the facilities reopening are the table tennis areas of Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, Lin Fong and Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Center, the Olympic Sports Center in Taipa and the Bowling Center in Cotai.

The badminton courts at the Olympic Sports Center, the Taipa Northeast Sports Center (the former University of Macau’s sports pavilion), the Macau East Asian Games Dome and the Gymnasium of Sir Robert Ho Tung Primary School will also be available to the public.

The Nautical Centers of both Cheoc Van and Hac Sa will also reopen their doors.

This follows the reopening of several other facilities on March 2 which included mostly running tracks and tennis spaces. This latest spate of reopening comes after the decision from the government to lower the restriction on the practice of sports after the temporary closure measures enforced in February.

Nevertheless, the ID warns users that there are access limitations at such facilities, according to government regulations and guidelines, in order to avoid the gathering of a large number of people.

The bureau also notes that, at this time, public benches, locker-rooms, and shower-rooms will not be available for public use.

To access the facilities, the users must wear a mask, and authorize the checking of their body temperature at the entry, as well as presenting an updated health declaration to security staff.

According to the same statement, the ID will resume activities of the remaining public sports facilities as soon as possible, according to the general development of the epidemic. RM