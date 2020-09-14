Sheils gains momentum in road racing

Roadhouse Macau BMW rider Derek Sheils has been crowned the King of Kirkistown after winning the first race and then placing second during the two-race feature event in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Sheils, a familiar face from the local Macau Grand Prix event, beat Michael Dunlop and Jason Lynn in the first race, with Lynn coming out on top ahead of Sheils and Dunlop in race two.

The event was the first of this kind to be held in Northern Ireland this year due to Covid-19, which has stopped almost all events on the motorsports calendar.

The races, organized by the Belfast and District Motor Club were operating under a series of strict protocols and guidelines established by the authorities in Northern Ireland.

A maximum of 150 riders and just 300 spectators were allowed to participate in what will be the only short circuit racing event planned in Northern Ireland this year.

Sheils was also in the spotlight during the Cookstown 100 road races, which were held at Ireland’s Orritor circuit this weekend.

The Roadhouse Macau rider won from the pole position twice, restarting the Open race with a 2.1-second margin over Michael Sweeney. He now has seven wins from eight big bike races and nine career wins in total at the 2.1-mile Orritor circuit.

The second scheduled Superbike race of the day, the feature event, was called off because of deteriorating track conditions after heavy rain. RM