Guangdong Province’s IT hub in Shenzhen has recorded its cases of the BF.7 Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Shenzhen reported 46 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, of which 32 were linked to people visiting or returning to the city, most of which are the Omicron sub-variants of BA.2.76, BA.2.2 and BF.7, according to the city’s health commission.

On Monday alone, the city reported 14 new locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases and 19 asymptomatic carriers.

BF.7 is shorthand for the sub-variant BA.5.2.1.7, signifying that it is within the family of the BA.5 variant. The strain is characterized by stronger infectivity, faster transmission and a shorter intergenerational interval.

In response to the detection of the new wave of infections, the city’s government is requiring persons entering Shenzhen to undergo SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on three consecutive days.

At the same time, these arrivals are forbidden to dine in groups, conduct gatherings or visit crowded places. Also, they may not allow guests to visit their lodgings.

A recent opinion piece posted on the People’s Daily again argued that the Western tactic of coexistence with the virus is not an option for China. The article asserted that “‘lying flat’ will not lead to an exit, but persistence will lead to victory.”

‘Lying flat’ is an expression used by the Chinese authorities to describe coexistence with virus. AL