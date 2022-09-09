Shenzhen reduces entry quota for Hong Kong travelers

Authorities in Shenzhen will “temporarily” reduced the city’s daily quarantine quota for Hong Kong arrivals from yesterday before halving it to 1,000 by the start of next week, the South China Post has reported. A check of the Shenzhen municipal government’s website by SCMP found that the total number of available units per day at the city’s designated quarantine facilities had dropped to 1,800 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, reaching 1,500 on Sunday, before hitting 1,000 on Monday and Tuesday. A ccording to the paper, Guangdong government source this week said the temporary reduction in quarantine spaces for Hong Kong travelers heading to the mainland was a precautionary measure, as Shenzhen needed to mobilize more resources to contain Covid-19 cases in the city.

Property price index falling: official stats

The overall residential property price index for May – July 2022 decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous period (April – June 2022) to 258.3. The index for Taipa and Coloane (254.4) dropped by 1.3%, while that for the Macau Peninsula (259.2) rose by 0.1%. The index for existing residential units (276) went down by 0.2%; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (302.3) fell by 0.9% while that for the Peninsula (269.4) stayed flat over the previous period. Analyzed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old decreased by 3.1% and 0.5% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old grew by 0.7%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (306.1) dropped by 0.5%.

UM and Mainland enterprise found smart energy laboratory

The University of Macau and China Southern Power Grid yesterday signed a collaboration agreement online on the establishment of the China Southern Power Grid – University of Macau Joint Laboratory of Smart Power and Energy for Carbon Neutrality. Through university-enterprise collaboration, the joint laboratory “will give full play to the strengths of both parties, carry out scientific and technological research, talent training, and industrial promotion in the field of carbon-neutral smart power and energy systems,” the parties said in a joint communiqué. The collaboration will also “realize the deep integration of industry, universities, and research institutes, and promote innovation and development of the power and energy industry” in Macau, the Greater Bay Area, and across China.