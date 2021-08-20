Sheraton Grand, The St. Regis reopen recreational facilities

The Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao are set to reopen their swimming pools and fitness clubs today, the properties announced in a statement.

Due to the Delta cases discovered on August 3, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng ordered all recreational facilities to be shut down.

These facilities, including movie theaters, gyms and indoor amusement parks, were closed.

The restrictions were only lifted on Wednesday, August 18, allowing certain venues to resume full operation. This was due to the “the improvement in the epidemic situation in Macau.”

The relaxed measures are intended to ensure a gradual resumption of normal economic activity and normal life in the city.

In the statement, the hotel properties told the public: “rest assured, we will continue to adhere to strict prevention measures for the safety of our guests.”

The Sheraton’s pool will resume opening from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., along with its fitness center from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Sheraton Club is closed until further notice.

Similarly, The St. Regis Macao’s pool will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m, while its bar will be open 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. LV