Shine like Rihanna

For the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Rihanna hit the biggest stage in the world in a classic Rihanna beauty look – flawless, soft matte skin and her iconic red lips, featuring the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP, a luxe and long-lasting liquid lipstick in a universally-flattering red shade, and her go-to complexion products, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

Rihanna created Fenty Icon Lipsticks to be seen, and the newest addition to the Fenty Icon family, Velvet Liquid Lipstick, is no exception. When it comes to matte liquid lipsticks, we all know the deal: if you want the intense pigment, put up with the downside – inevitable dryness and cracking on the lips. Fenty Beauty is adding the Fenty touch to the liquid lipstick category with this game-changing formula. Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick offers a luxuriously creamy, whipped formula and rich velvet matte color that lasts. The plush, comfy, and lightweight formula delivers an Intensely smooth texture that keeps the fine lines and dry lips at bay. Best of all, it’s available in 5 universal shades and features sleek, iconic packaging with a holographic logo on the cap and a translucent logo on the tube so that you can see the true color of the shade from the start. With just one swipe of its precise doe-foot applicator, lips will enjoy rich full coverage that’s lightweight and lasts. IS