Short film competition to encourage exploration of Cooperation Zone

A total of 22 prizes worth MOP 85,500 are prepared for a short video creating competition, which aims to encourage young people in Macau to explore the “wonderful parts of life in Hengqin and Macau” by shooting short videos. Registrations and video submissions will be open from now until March 30.

Themed “the expected life in Macau and the In-depth Cooperation Zone,” there is one gold prize each for the two competition divisions, with MOP 8,000 for the student winner and MOP 10,000 for the open competition winner.

In a press conference yesterday, deputy director of the Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau, Sam Io Cheong, said that the competition is not only targeted at showing the fine parts of Hengqin and Macau but is also trying to enable competitors “to understand and participate in the development of Hengqin-Macau integration.”

Participants should hold a valid Macau ID. Non-tertiary educated or tertiary education students can join the student competition, and the open competition is for people aged 15 to 45. They can compete as individuals or in groups with unlimited members.

Seminars will also be organized to introduce the latest developments in Hengqin and Macau. Winners will be able to take a field trip to Hengqin or the Greater Bay Area.

The result will be announced on April 20. Registrations, submissions, and announcement of awards will all be conducted online. Staff Reporter