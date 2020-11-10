Short Film Festival to showcase 160 short films

The Macau International Short Film Festival, despite challenges raised by the Covid-19 pandemic, will showcase 160 short films and nine musical videos between December 2 and 7 at the Dom Pedro V Theater.

The opening of the festival is scheduled for 5:30pm on December 1. It will kick off with a concert by local metal band Blademark, followed by a presentation of the festival’s program and the screening of two comedy films, namely Amore, Non È como Pensi from Italy and Summertime from France.

Meanwhile, the closing ceremony will be warmed up by a percussion performance from local musician, Hoi Lei Lei. After that, the Gala Awards Ceremony will commence. All winning films will be screened after the Awards Ceremony. The event will start at 5:30pm on December 8.

The films screened during the festival will include local and international short film productions. The festival aims at highlighting those made with limited resources yet achieving applaudable qualities.

“[They] were selected in the core part of our short film festival – the two international competitions, SHORTS and VOLUME, launched annually in March for film and video submissions,” the event host said in a statement.

Among 4,232 works received, 132 films and videos were selected as part of the “Official Selection” and will be screened. The films in SHORTS are for the audience to vote for the Audience Choice Award.

The event will also see masterclasses targetting film directors, students, young professionals and enthusiasts. The lineup of masterclass speakers has not yet been announced. AL