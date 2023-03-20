Shuttle buses to HKIA restart today

Shuttle buses connecting Macau and the Hong Kong International Airport via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge will commence operation today, with three round trips per day. According to the notice, buses will depart Macau at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., while departures from the airport will restart at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Currently, no check-in services are available at the bridge border post in Macau.

Former governor Vieira to visit Macau

The former governor of Macau, Rocha Vieira, is visiting Macau this weekend as he is slated to receive an honoris causa doctorate from the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST). As cited in a report by TDM, during his visit to Macau, he will meet local authorities including the Consul of Portugal and representatives of the Portuguese community. Vieira was the last Portuguese governor of Macau. Last year, the university conferred its 2021 Honorary Doctorate upon eight individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective professions, which includes Vieira.

Unlicensed tourist guides at Border Gate

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has identified four individuals suspected of working as unlicensed tourist guides at the Border Gate. According to evidence collected by the authorities, there are “strong indications” that the four individuals from mainland China were working illegally as tourist guides in the city, as they had failed to provide a tourist guide card issued by local authorities. Individuals who work illegally as tourist guides in Macau may be punished with a fine of MOP20,000 to MOP30,000 patacas.

Restaurant, retail businesses grow in January

Restaurants and retail businesses in Macau grew in January from the same period of last year, the statistics service recorded. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments increased by 45.8% year on year in January, driven by the relaxation of border control measures and the Chinese New Year holidays.Sales of the interviewed retailers went up by 35.3% year on year in January.