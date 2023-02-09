Si Ka Lon calls for new round of consumption cards in tourist ‘low season’

The lawmaker Si Ka Lon has called yesterday at the Legislative Assembly for the government to reinstate the incentive scheme for local spending: the so-called consumption cards.

Si’s statements were made in an intervention before the agenda of yesterday’s session in which he asserted that continued financial support from the government is essential to support the economy through the tourist “low season.” “Stimulating consumption plays an important role in the context in which the provinces and cities are all betting on the development of the economy this year. According to economists from the mainland, insufficient demand in [local market] is a real challenge for the country’s economic development,” Si said. “With the arrival of the low season for tourism in Macau, the government must prepare well, ensuring the continuous increase in domestic demand and fostering economic growth with the recovery of tourism,” he added. RM