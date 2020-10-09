Sight-saving charity debuts eyecare exhibition

The Macau office of international sight-saving charity organization Orbis International yesterday launched its first Action for Sight exhibition at the Macao Science Center to familiarize the general public with the work of the charity, as well as raising awareness of ways to better protect one’s eyesight.

The exhibition is part of this year’s Action for Sight campaign, which is an annual activity held by the charity. It is an initiative designed to advocate the importance of eye health and care.

Meanwhile, yesterday was World Sight Day, an initiative of the World Health Organization and the International Association of Preventive Blindness that takes place on the second Thursday of every October to globally focus awareness on visual impairment and blindness.

This year, the theme of the campaign is “Windows of Hope” – an analogy to highlight that every single donor and supporter form windows of hope for the millions of visually-impaired people in the world and to encourage the community to join Orbis to open more windows of hope for sight.

Isabel da Silva, Director of Development of Orbis Macau, said, “Together, we are the hope and force to drive the battle against avoidable blindness – our determination and efforts will open more Windows of Hope for sight for the millions of visually impaired patients in need.”

Meanwhile, the charity organization also invited Dr Hong Sin U, Deputy Head of the Ophthalmology Department of Kiang Wu Hospital, a supporting organization of the campaign, to discuss glaucoma.

Alongside the private hospital, the charity organization is hosting a “What is Glaucoma?” informational quiz to educate people about the disease.

Dr Hong added that after the campaign, a presentation will be organized with Orbis Macau in late November for the public to announce the results from the quiz and provide additional information on this disease. The details of the presentation will be announced in early November on the Orbis Macau website.