Singapore approves nearly 250 arrivals from Hong Kong, Macau

Singapore has approved nearly 250 short-term visitors from Hong Kong and Macau following the easing of border measures for arrivals from the two Special Administrate Regions.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday it has approved 230 air travel passes for tourists from Hong Kong and 13 for travelers from Macau as cited in a report published by the The Straits Times.

The first cohort of 19 travellers from Hong Kong are set to arrive at the Changi Airport today, while the first two visitors from Macau will land in the city on Saturday.

Last Thursday, Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran announced that the government was about to lift its border restrictions for visitors from Hong Kong and Macau.

These visitors from Hong Kong and Macau will be allowed to enter Singapore with after undergoing only a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival.

Regardless of vaccination status, Hong Kong and Macau tourists may apply for an air travel pass to enter Singapore.

After undergoing the Covid-19 test, they will be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. However, these visitors must have spent the previous 21 consecutive days in Macau or Hong Kong prior to their arrival.

Official data also shows that 63 Singapore citizens and permanent residents have returned from the two SARs since border restrictions were eased for the two cities on August 20.

Separately, CAAS also noted that until September 9, short-

term visitors who have been fully vaccinated overseas can request that tamper-proof vaccination stickers be affixed to their passports as proof of vaccination status.