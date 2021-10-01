Sinopharm vaccine rolling out for youngsters

The Sinopharm inactivated virus vaccine has been officially authorized for 12-to-18-year-olds, the government announced yesterday.

According to health authorities, the decision was finally made after evaluation of scientific evidence gathered by the Mainland authorities. This data, according to local vaccination program coordinator, Dr. Tai Wa Hou, “has proven the safety of the inoculation with the vaccine in this [12-to-18-year-old] population,” he said during yesterday’s Covid-19 press briefing.

According to Tai, the order from the Chief Executive published yesterday authorizes the vaccine immediately for everyone between 12 and 60 years old, as well as people older than 60 in a condition to allow inoculation.

The measure is effective immediately, so interested parties can choose the Sinopharm vaccine for youngsters as early as today, the same official said. He added that when the outreach vaccination program aimed at schools resumes, those who have made bookings for an mRNA vaccine (the only choice that was available at the time) will also be able to exercise choice and change the vaccine type if they prefer.

Tai also announced that new lots of both Sinopharm and BioNTech mRNA vaccines arrived in Macau last Friday, a new vaccine shipment that includes 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine and some 90,000 doses from BioNTech. The shipment arrives to support an expected growth in interest for vaccination in the coming weeks and months.

Tai also announced a new outreach program, among other upcoming measures, to increase vaccination rates in certain groups. The program is being negotiated with the Social Welfare Bureau to vaccinate elderly people who live in or frequent care homes in Macau.