Sixth designated hotel as venue of medical observation comes into service tonight

The government temporarily utilizes Treasure Hotel in Taipa as the sixth hotel designated for medical observation starting from today (Saturday), MGTO has announced in a press release.

Adjacent to the second designated hotel for medical observation (Golden Crown China Hotel), “Treasure Hotel is a licensed hotel yet to open, with 400 rooms to be made available for the government’s usage,” the note says.

According to the Government Information Bureau, the hotel will provide cleaning, security and catering services. In addition, the MSAR Government has coordinated with different tour guide associations to arrange for tour guides and association personnel to provide related reception services.

In the process of choosing designated hotels for medical observation, it requires the government “to take a diverse range of factors and conditions into careful consideration, as well as to gain the consent of the designated hotels.” During the process of decision-making, the Health Bureau must be consulted for opinion to minimize the level of risk.

So far, the MSAR Government has temporarily utilized six hotels as the venues of medical observation, including Pousada Marina Infante Hotel, Golden Crown China Hotel, Regency Art Hotel, Grand Coloane Resort, Metropole Hotel, and Treasure Hotel. These designated hotels “are committed to social responsibility, providing support and coordination with the SAR Government for implementation of the measure of medical observation,” the officials stated.

