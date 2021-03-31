SJM enticed Hangzhou tourists with promotions galore



Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A. (SJM) had drummed up its brand exposure in Hangzhou by launching a series of promotional activities at the “Macao Week in Hangzhou” roadshow from March 26 to 29.

The roadshow was organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), in an attempt to showcase Macau’s diverse tourism offers and promote the city as a “safe and health destination” to entice prospective tourists from Hangzhou.

At the campaign, SJM set up a promotional booth, entitled “Lisboa – Grand Lisboa – Grand Lisboa Palace.” It showcased the architectural models of the three properties adorned with LED displays, which were intended to celebrate the “development of Macau’s iconic Lisboa brand,” according to the group’s statement.

Alongside the booth, SJM also choreographed a dance performance, namely “Macau Love Story”, which was presented at the roadshow.

Besides, SJM launched a set of attractive promotional offers for the brand’s hotels and forged a closer partnership with Hangzhou’s travel partners and travel agencies during the 4-day roadshow.

Daisy Ho, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SJM, said in the statement that Macau has become a “safe tourist city,” thanks to full backing by the Central Government as well as potent anti-pandemic measures implemented by the Macau SAR government.

“We are delighted to partner with the Macau Government in Hangzhou in promoting Macau tourism and rejuvenating our economy,” Ho added.

Earlier, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes told Hangzhou’s trade partners on March 25 at a tourism-themed seminar that the MGTO is set to pursue a new strategy to draw more mainland tourists from non-Guangdong cities to visit Macau by riding on the High-Speed Rail network.

“Our [promotional] strategy will encourage visitation from [mainland] cities with a [better] transportation network [connecting to Macau],” Fernandes said, adding such tactic is to help increase the average length tourists stay in Macau.