SJM ‘special discritionary’ bonus for staff

SJM Resorts has announced a “special discretionary bonus” for its employees, equivalent to one month’s salary. The gaming operator said the bonus is meant to show appreciation for its staff’s “hard work” and “contribution” in the past year. The casino operator did not specify how many staff will receive the bonus. “We have full confidence in the future of Macau. As borders reopen in synchronicity with our Government’s timely promotional efforts, we have seen encouraging tourism recovery,” said managing director of SJM Daisy Ho in a statement. By now, all gaming operators have announced CNY bonuses for staff.

Caritas to host charity dinner for international fund-raising

Local charity Caritas of Macau will organize a charity dinner on Feb. 18 at the Grandview Hotel in Taipa to raise funds for international missions conducted globally by Caritas International. Each ticket is sold for MOP380 at 2893 3255. The headquarters of Caritas International is located in the Vatican City and has over 160 subsidiary organizations, serving more than 200 jurisdictions. The organization provides assistance in humanitarian emergencies and the aftermath of war and natural disasters. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the work of Caritas International more challenging, Caritas of Macau added.

Fuhong Society sells charity scarves

The Fuhong Society of Macau is holding a charity sale of scarves knitted by its service users. Each scarf will be sold for MOP88 and the proceeds will contribute towards running daily support programs offered by the organization. The organization provides vocational training workshops, assisted employment, on-the-job training and independent living skills training to service users so they can be more self-reliant. During previous Covid-19 outbreaks, the center gave wool to users of its services to make scarves in training workshops held to bolster work motivation during the pandemic.