SJM title sponsors national tennis tournaments

China’s top tennis players are gathering in town to compete in the 2021 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships that will be held from today until December 12 at the Macau Tennis Academy.

A series of educational and promotional activities for the community will be held during the tournament to spark a tennis boom in Macau.

SJM Resorts, S.A. is the title sponsor of the events.

As cited in a statement, Daisy Ho, chairman of the Board of Directors of SJM, said, “By bringing this national level tennis tournament to Macau, we aim to further promote cross sector integration of ‘Tourism + sports’, […] fully complementing the entire Greater Bay Area and cumulating experience for the 15th National Games.”

Ho continued, “At the same time, we are pleased to make use of this opportunity to organize a series of exchange activities to promote the sports and to extend our support to the Macau community.”

Activities include a “Youth Talk” for college students, a “Community Tennis Clinic with Macau Special Olympics athletes,” as well as tennis-themed promotions at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Hotel.

SJM and Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) jointly invited renowned Chinese tennis player, Li Na and three other tennis stars to conduct the “Youth Talk” for students of the University of Macau including Stanley Ho East Asia College and Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College. LV