SME takes proactive action in expanding new business

Time waits for no man. That is also the rule for business. As a local micro-enterprise founded by a Macao young entrepreneur, Sea King Food knows this well. The company took initiative to offer its products to Sands China and has successfully seen Sands become Sea King Food’s biggest buyer of rice.

As a large-scale international corporation in Macao, Sands China attaches great importance to food quality and safety, and has therefore indicated that SMEs obtaining product certificates and offering reliable products to clients could enter into a mutually beneficial cooperation.

New Measures in Expanding Market

In Macao, Sea King Food saw that rice is mostly imported to the SAR from Vietnam and Thailand, with a small amount coming from mainland China. Early last year, Sea King Food visited some mainland cities such as Beijing and Harbin, and found that the pearl rice from northeast China is good quality, producing a variety in full grains, with a pleasant aroma and a perfectly sticky yet fluffy texture. After making an application, Sea King Food gained support and received approval from mainland’s relevant authorities and successfully brought northeast China’s pearl rice to Macao.

Proactive Approachto Sands China

Sales were not as good as the company had expected, however. The SME decided to take the initiative and contact Sands China, introducing Sea King Food’s services and products, and expressing the hope of becoming one of Sands’ suppliers and thus promoting quality mainland food to local residents.

Sands China values quality and safety in food. After Sea King Food’s approach, Sands began a series of procedures, including an on-site survey, quotation and sampling, during which both sides maintained good communication on how to improve. They officially entered into cooperation at the end of last year, with management from Sands China’s procurement and food & beverage departments recognizing the quality of Sea King Food’s rice and deciding to use it for their staff canteen. For Sea King Food, Sands China is now its biggest buyer of rice, with an average purchasing quantity of 50-60 tons of rice monthly.

Martin Li, the manager of Sea King Food, believes the certification of their products is the best proof of their food’s quality, which helps them to stand out among competitors. Pest control is a primary concern for rice buyers, so the SME took action. “We hired a pest control company to come our warehouse for routine checking every month, and provided the related documents to customers. We hope it can increase clients’ confidence in working with us,” said Li.

What’s more, Sea King Food said they have a supply agreement with their mainland supplier, ensuring the supply chain is stable, regardless of natural disasters such as floods.

During the outbreak of Covid-19, Sands China requested to increase its orders of rice, fearing that the supply and transportation might be affected by the epidemic. Given the strict storage environment required for rice, Sea King Food suggested that there would be no need to increase their purchasing quantity, and guaranteed the supply would be stable. The SME kept its promise. During the outbreak, staff of Sea King Food stuck to their posts and the rice delivery to Sands China was on time.

The episode has left a strong impression on Sands China’s management: “We recognize that Sea King Food is responsible and professional. In the future, we hope to the increase the purchasing amount, as well as product varieties, for a longer term of cooperation.”

According to Li, working with Sands China benefits the business in more ways than just profits: “The cooperation increased our confidence. And as our client is a leading integrated resort operator, they have strict standards in execution, attaching high importance to food quality and safety. We needed to improve our management skills as well.” Sea King Food encouraged staff to undertake food safety training, as well as courses provided by the Sands Procurement Academy, which is set up by Sands China and dedicated to helping SMEs gain the knowledge needed to work with large-scale international corporations.

Comments and Suggestions from Sands

According to management from Sands China’s procurement and food & beverage departments, the company has set up a unified standard for suppliers, by which product quality is required. SMEs like Sea King Food, which hold product certifications, will greatly increase confidence in working together. Sands China hopes Sea King Food will select and purchase more kinds of ingredients from different mainland provinces to bring to Macao.

For other SMEs who also hope to become suppliers for Sands China, the enterprise indicated that there are various channels to follow. SMEs can register their information via Sands China’s official website, or participate in business matching and the SME open day organized by Sands China. Meanwhile, the Sands Procurement Academy is open for the enrollment of local suppliers. Graduates from the Academy receive priority in becoming Sands suppliers.