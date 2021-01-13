SMG refutes viral online ‘weather forecast’

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) remarked in a reply to the Times that a recent “weather forecast” that is going viral online is unreliable. It urges people “not to believe false information on temperature forecasts.” The “online weather forecast” claimed, citing the mainland weather authority, that temperatures in Guangdong over the Lunar New Year period are expected to fall below zero. The local weather bureau added that current scientific capabilities cannot support reliable temperature forecasts beyond 10 days.

Investigation wanted for inner harbor accidents

Lawmaker Ella Lei has demanded the government to investigate the multiple inner harbor fatal accidents. In her interpellation to the government, Lei pointed out the series of incidents where people died from drowning after they fell into the river at the inner harbor. She said she has received complaints regarding the problematic management at the port. Lei wants the government to follow up on the situation and mitigate safety risks.