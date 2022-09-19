SMG: Resident reports feeling 6.9 magnitude Taiwan earthquake 

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) received a report from a citizen who claimed to have felt the Taiwan earthquake at about 2:44 p.m. yesterday with a magnitude of 6.9. The epicenter was located at 23.10°N and 121.30°E, about 800 kilometers east of Macau. The last earthquake recorded by Macau was on March 14, 2022, with magnitude 4.1, in the maritime area of Huizhou city, in Guangdong province, about 156 kilometers east-northeast of Macau. A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan yesterday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

Close-loop for racecar drivers ‘unavailable’ for this year’s GP

Sports Bureau president, Pun Weng Kun, said the bureau considered close-loop management for racecar drivers, but the first test coincided with June 18, making it impossible to conduct further tests. As such, Pun believes that close-loop management may be unfeasible for this year’s Grand Prix. Last week, on the sidelines of a Macao Sports Council meeting, Pun said that as some drivers were quarantined for two weeks [in the past], the current 7+3 measure will make it easier for them to race in the city.

The 69th Macau Grand Prix may return to its original four-day format (Thursday to Sunday) this November.

Documentary film festival opens

The 6th Macao International Documentary Film Festival (MOIDF) has opened and will run till October 2. It will showcase 30 works, such as Fire of Love, one of the most discussed films this year and one that has garnered many international accolades; Flee, which has received three Oscar nominations; as well as the masterpieces of Zhou Hao, an iconic contemporary Chinese documentary filmmaker. This MOIDF also features the inaugural edition of the Macao Documentary Competition. This year’s festival will be held at a commercial cinema – the CGV Cinemas at Nova Mall in Taipa – with tickets available at https://1ticks.com/.