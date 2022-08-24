SMG to hoist T8 between 9PM to 12AM

The weather bureau will issue tropical cyclone signal No.8 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. According to a statement, the Severe Tropical Storm Ma-on is expected to “further intensify and approach the western coast of Guangdong quickly, will be closest to Macau from tonight to tomorrow morning.”

It may also intensify nearshore and pose considerable threat to Macau.

Under the influence of its outer rainband, the local weather will become unsettled from tonight to tomorrow. Winds will intensify, force of 7 – 9 with strong gust and frequent thundery showers.

Meanwhile, since the flooding level may reach 0.8-1.2 meter, the orange storm surge warning will be issued at 8 p.m. tonight.

“Under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur in low-lying and coastal areas from 3 a.m. to 12 a.m. tomorrow,” SMG stated.

In Hong Kong, its observatory announces that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 8 will be issued at or before 7:25 p.m. today.