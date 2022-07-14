Smoker sentenced to five months in prison for breaking city standstill

A resident has been sentenced to a suspended term of five months in prison and put on two-year’s probation by a court of law for violating de-facto lockdown measures. The information was disclosed by Cheong Kin Ian, representative of the Unitary Police Service (SPU) at the daily health press briefing. The summary proceeding facilitated the quick judgement. Pursuant to the law, the convicted is vested with the right to file an appeal. For the probation to be approved, the convicted must pay MOP10,000 to the government within a month. The police said that the convicted was arrested for not wearing his mask at 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was smoking at the time.

PJ warns of fraud calls

Fraudsters have taken advantage of the latest pandemic situation in Macau and have taken the opportunity to cheat some residents out of money, according to a statement issued by the Judiciary Police (PJ). PJ states that they had received a report from the public that a con artist claiming to be an employee of the Health Bureau stated that they had discovered that the victim had been to a high-risk area in Macau and had to be quarantined. The call was transferred to people claiming to be from the prosecutor’s office, who later claimed that the victim was involved in a money laundering case and requested personal bank details. PJ warns residents to be wary of such calls.

TPI slightly drops by 1.8%

Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the second quarter dropped by 1.77% year-on-year to 114.87, according to figures from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The decrease was mainly attributable to lower hotel room rates, as well as the reduced prices of handbags and watches. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price index of Accommodation fell markedly by 15.03% year-on-year, and the indices of Clothing & Footwear (-2.90%) and Transport & Communications (-2.50%) also registered a drop. In comparison with the previous quarter, TPI for the second quarter of 2022 went down by 1.79%.