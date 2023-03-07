Smuggling cases on the rise: Customs

According to Macau Customs, the number of illegal trafficking cases involving Macau single-plate vehicles is increasing, particularly cases of mass trafficking of food products across the Hengqin Port. Deployments and strategies have been adjusted, and cooperation between Macau and Hengqin customs strengthened to prevent these crimes. Drivers who break the law will be investigated for criminal or administrative liabilities, and permissions to cross borders of the vehicles involved will also be suspended.

17 cases of single-plate vehicles trafficking seafood, frozen food, electronic goods, and component parts across Hengqin Port have already been caught by Macau Customs in the first two months of this year, and the 17 drivers involved have been prosecuted.

Hengqin Customs also apprehended many drivers of cross-border passenger services for illegal carriage.

As of February, 15 single-plate vehicles have been suspended from crossing the border. According to the Foreign Trade Law, a fine of MOP100,000 will be imposed in the these cases, and the seized goods will be declared by the Macau SAR.

A vehicle border pass can be suspended for a maximum of six months if there is sufficient evidence that the vehicle is used in violation of the provisions of the Foreign Trade Law or other laws, according to the administrative regulation of the Supervision of Vehicles Entering and Exiting the Land Border of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Any drivers or owners who use Macau vehicles for illegal purposes such as carrying animals, plants, and related products that are prohibited from entry will be not be permitted to apply for their vehicles to cross borders, and the vehicles will also be restricted from entering Hengqin.

Macau Customs warns people against exploiting cross-border vehicles for illegal purposes and encourages citizens to report such activities.

Staff Reporter