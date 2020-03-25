Social media clip shows police in routine traffic monitoring

A video clip circulated recently on social media showing an officer of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) filming nearby traffic, possibly with the purpose of detecting driving violations.

A voiceover belonging to a middle-aged woman on the video clip claimed that the officer had been filming passing traffic as part of his operation.

“Be cautious when you drive and stop at zebra crossings,” the voice said. “There is surveillance in operation.”

The woman’s comment refers to a periodic operation by the PSP to catch drivers not stopping at zebra crossings.

According to the transport laws of Macau, drivers are responsible for slowing down their vehicles when nearing land-level crossing facilities. When pedestrians are near such crossings, drivers should stop their vehicles and let pedestrians cross the road.

To ensure compliance with the law, police officers periodically monitor some crossings in operations that often span various points across the city.

Teams of PSP officers have been spotted several times filming a zebra crossing near the Kun Iam Temple on Avenida do Colonel Mesquita.

The Times contacted the PSP for more information on the operation, but no reply was received as of press time. AL