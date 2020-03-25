Social media users applaud quarantine hotel’s gift-giving

One of the hotels designated by the Macau government to host local returnees under quarantine has been applauded by social media users for handing out little gifts to the returnees.

Earlier this week, the Times received a photograph from a reader which showed a letter sent from the management of the Grand Coloane Resort to the Macau residents currently being accommodated.

The picture showed that the letter was signed by the hotel’s general manager, Christian Buggelsheim. In the letter, the general manager avoided the use of the word quarantine, and referred to the period as a “retreat”.

The Times received confirmation from the general manager about the authenticity of the letter.

“I hope you are doing well at your 14-day retreat at Grand Coloane Resort,” wrote the general manager in the letter.

“I understand that it may be nerve wrecking at times,” said Buggelsheim, adding that the hotel would help to ease the anxiety of those quarantined.

According to Buggelsheim, all individuals staying at the resort will be given a small gift every three days. The resort’s marketing and communications manager, Vanessa Estorninho, said that the gifts could be chocolate, ice cream, a slice of cake, or hand sanitizer.

A social media user surnamed Lei, revealed that her cousin was in quarantine at the resort. A picture posted by Lei showed that the cousin was given a can of potato chips.

According to Lei, her cousin expressed gratitude on receiving the letter and the small gift. AL